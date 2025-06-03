Cork v Roscommon fixture details confirmed

CORK'S all or nothing All-Ireland SFC group 2 match against Roscommon has been confirmed for Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday, June 14th (4.15pm).
The game will also be streamed live on GAA+.
John Cleary's side, after losing their opening two group games to Meath and Kerry, have to win to stay in the championship.
Roscommon go into the game knowing a draw would be enough for them to progress.
Cork won the last championship tie between the sides in the 2023 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final (1-14 to 0-16), however, the last competitive fixture went the way of the Rossies in their Allianz League Division 2 meeting in March (2-21 to 0-13).
Full fixture details for all All-Ireland SFC round three games below:
Saturday June 14th
Group Two
Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 4.15pm
Roscommon v Cork, Laois Hire O'Moore Park, 4.15pm, GAA+
Group Four
Armagh v Galway, Kingspan Breffni, 6.30pm, GAA+
Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, 6.30pm, GAA+
Sunday June 15th
Group One
Donegal v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 4pm, RTÉ
Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, 4pm
Group Three
Louth v Clare, Laois Hire O'Moore Park, 2pm
Monaghan v Down, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm, RTÉ.