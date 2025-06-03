Cork v Roscommon fixture details confirmed

CORK'S all or nothing All-Ireland SFC group 2 match against Roscommon has been confirmed for Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday, June 14th (4.15pm).

The game will also be streamed live on GAA+.

John Cleary's side, after losing their opening two group games to Meath and Kerry, have to win to stay in the championship.

Roscommon go into the game knowing a draw would be enough for them to progress.

Cork won the last championship tie between the sides in the 2023 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final (1-14 to 0-16), however, the last competitive fixture went the way of the Rossies in their Allianz League Division 2 meeting in March (2-21 to 0-13).

Full fixture details for all All-Ireland SFC round three games below:

Saturday June 14th

Group Two

Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O'Connor Park, 4.15pm

Roscommon v Cork, Laois Hire O'Moore Park, 4.15pm, GAA+

Group Four

Armagh v Galway, Kingspan Breffni, 6.30pm, GAA+

Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, 6.30pm, GAA+

Sunday June 15th

Group One

Donegal v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 4pm, RTÉ

Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, 4pm

Group Three

Louth v Clare, Laois Hire O'Moore Park, 2pm

Monaghan v Down, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm, RTÉ.