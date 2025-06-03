Clonakilty’s Conor Ryan signs development contract with Munster Rugby

CLONAKILTY RFC’s Conor Ryan has signed a one-year development contract with Munster Rugby for the 2025/26 season.

The second-rower, who has lined out with UCC in the AIL for the past two seasons, came up through the ranks of Clonakilty Rugby Club, and follows in the footsteps of John Hodnett and Cian Hurley in making the step from the Clon club to Munster.

The latest off the Clonakilty conveyor belt, Ryan (21) played all of his age-grade rugby with his home club, and previously won a South Munster U18 league title with Clon

He has already made an impact with Munster, making his senior debut in last summer’s preseason friendly against Bath and also playing in a midseason clash against the Leicester Tigers when he scored a second-half try. Ryan also played for Munster A in their two wins against the Connacht Eagles in the IRFU A Interprovincial Championship.