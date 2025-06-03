Bantry Basketball Club girls’ teams finish sensational season in a blaze of glory

BANTRY Basketball Club is celebrating a phenomenal end to the season for its girls’ teams, with silverware and standout performances across the board at the Top 4s in the Parochial Hall, Cork on Saturday.

Bantry U12 (1) girls capped off an extraordinary campaign with a dominant display. After a composed semi-final win over Fr Matthews, the team powered through the final against Limerick Celtics. Bantry took control from the opening whistle, ending the first quarter ten points ahead and maintaining their momentum throughout. The final score of 57-36 reflected the team’s talent, focus, and resilience.

Their efforts this season earned them a remarkable treble: championship, league, and Top 4 titles. It’s an outstanding achievement for all the players and coaches Elva Barron and Margie Kelly.

Bantry U13 girls also brought their season to a glorious close, taking home all three major titles: league champions, championship winners, and Top 4 champions. Coached by Niamh O'Neill and Lorraine O'Connor, the team has grown from strength to strength and shown consistency and class throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Bantry U12 (2) girls team – coached by Gene McCarthy and Collette Harrington – delivered a thrilling performance in their Top 4 campaign at Parochial Hall. After two exciting games, they narrowly missed out on the top spot in a gripping final against a strong St Colm’s side from Limerick, losing by just three points. Despite the result, their season has been a huge success, finishing as league runners-up and Top 4 runners-up. With the entire squad still eligible for U12 next year, there’s so much to look forward to.

Reflecting on the success of the season, Bantry Basketball Club Chairperson Niamh O’Neill said: ‘This has been a resoundingly successful season for our girls’ teams. Their hard work, teamwork, and dedication have paid off in the most inspiring way. These young athletes are a credit to themselves, their families, and our club. We are so proud of their achievements and can’t wait to see what next season brings.’

With passion, talent, and commitment like this, Bantry Basketball continues to raise the bar.