Sport

Padraigh Griffin Memorial Tournament in Clon on Saturday

January 19th, 2024 5:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Padraigh Griffin in action for Clonakilty in the 2009 county final. (Photo: George Hatchell).

Share this article

THE Padraigh Griffin Memorial Tournament takes place this Saturday, January 20th, from 2pm in Ahamilla with the final scheduled for 4pm.

The victorious Clonakilty U13, U14, and U15 teams will receive their medals following the final in the clubhouse. There will be refreshments available on the day, and the clubhouse will be open. All are welcome.

This tournament is in memory of Clonakilty football legend Padraigh Griffin, who passed away tragically in October 2022; he won two Cork senior football championships with his home club (1996 and 2009). 

Share this article

Related content

Recommended