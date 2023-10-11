Over 130 entries for upcoming eight-stage Fastnet Rally

ENTRIES for the forthcoming Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally, the final and deciding round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, hit the 130-plus mark earlier this week as the event returns after a four-year hiatus and the first time since the adoption of a biennial motorsport calendar.

The organising Skibbereen and District Club are set to repeat the eight-stage template used in the 2019 event that was won by Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (VW Polo GTi R5).

For 32-year-old local driver Daniel Cronin, it’s a key event as he chases down third overall in the national series where Donegal’s Declan Boyle (Citroen C3 Rally2) is his principal opposition. Although the Ballylickey driver won the rally in 2016 in a Mitsubishi Lancer E9, he hasn’t enjoyed good fortune on his home event retiring a Ford Fiesta R5 in the three years since.

He has switched to the VW Polo GTi R5 that his brother Keith campaigned in the British Rally Championship and will be boosted by his victory in the Wexford Rally in September and was third overall in the recent Clare Rally.

Triton championship contenders Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5) will battle for the 2023 title in a winner -takes-all scenario. Cronin’s aim all season was to get closer to their pace and he has certainly achieved that target. On home ground, progress could be even more significant. While Devine has never competed in the Fastnet, Moffett, steering a Ford Fiesta R5, finished third overall back in 2014.

The local element of the eight-stage encounter will be watched closely and aside from Cronin, Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Skoda Fabia R5) will be intent on giving a good performance, the latter campaigned a Mitsubishi Lancer E9 to second place in the 2017 Fastnet.

Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) is another of the local challengers and having found a new level of confidence since the Donegal International Rally last June, he will also be aiming for a top finish. Other entries are Kilcrohane’s Ger O’Donovan (Ford Fiesta R5) and multiple Fastnet winner Daragh O’Riordan, who was the first winner when it moved to Bantry in 2011, will drive a Ford Fiesta S2000. Dunmanway’s Conor McCarthy (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) can secure the runner-up spot within Class 20 of the national series.

In the course of the next two weeks we will take a look at some of the local drivers competing in the various classes.

The event also dovetails as rounds of the two regional championships – the IPS Packaging Southern 4 Rally series and the Top Part West Coast Championship , the latter returning following a lapse of several years. Both championships have already been decided with Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty (Ford Escort) and Josh Moffett the respective overall victors.