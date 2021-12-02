Outgoing Carbery chairman Tom Lyons to be replaced by Aidan O'Rourke at convention

THE convention of the Carbery GAA Board will be held in the BEDA Community Hall, Ballineen, this Friday night, December 3rd, at 8pm. Each club is entitled to two delegates, who must produce Covid certs. Social distancing and mask wearing will be compulsory on the night.

This convention will see a big turnover of officers as five of the existing officers will be vacating their positions. Chairperson Tom Lyons of Clonakilty has completed his three-year term and will be replaced by the outgoing vice chairperson, Aidan O'Rourke of Newcestown.

There is a contest for the position of vice-chair, with outgoing secretary Donal McCarthy of Dohenys, who has completed his five-year term, and David Whyte of St Mary's, the outgoing Development Officer, contesting the position. The result of the election will be announced at convention.

The position of secretary goes to Don Desmond of Bandon, former secretary of the Bandon club. The position of Development Officer is now open and that will be an appointment by the incoming executive.

Oifigeach Ghaeilge, Diarmuid MacCárthaigh of Dohenys, has completed his term and will be replaced by Gabrielle Crowley of Randal Óg, who has been very involved in the Carbery Scór committee.

Three officers are returned unopposed from last season: treasurer, Pat O'Flynn of Ballinascarthy; PRO, Martina Burns of Clann na nGael and coaching officer, Charlie Wilson of Newcestown. The outgoing county board delegates – Danny Warren of St. Mary's and Aidan O'Rourke of Newcestown – have been returned unopposed.

Major topics for debate will be the new junior championship system for 2022, the split season, difficulties facing dual clubs, Carbery teams, financial matters, Carbery headquarters progress and plans for centenary year 2025.

The convention will be kept as short as possible because of Covid worries and it will be decided whether future meetings of the board for 2022 will go back online or be held in person.