O’Sullivan: It was like we had won an All-Ireland

ÁINE Terry O’Sullivan has confirmed that the John Hurley Cup is enjoying its first few days in Beara.

The victorious West Cork captain has brought the cup home to Allihies and, as you’d expect, it’s being given the five-star treatment as it settles in to its new home.

After six years in Mourneabbey, now it will be treated to the spectacular views of West Cork, and a welcome like no other as the division finally got its hands on the cup after two years of heartbreak.

‘Losing the county finals in 2018 and 2019 has made us appreciate this even more. On Saturday night we still didn’t believe that we had won a senior county final,’ O’Sullivan told the Star Sport Podcast.

‘We are just thrilled to finally get over the line because we have been there or thereabouts the last few years, we have pushed Mourneabbey close and our games have always been tight, so to finally get over the line is brilliant. Those few minutes at the end were incredible, it was like we had won an All-Ireland.’

Rebel star O’Sullivan feels that West Cork’s progression in recent seasons was highlighted in the opening half. After a bad start when they fell 1-2 to 0-0 behind, they didn’t panic. Instead they were ahead by the break.

‘We stayed calmed. That’s the difference this year, we knew we were capable of putting it up to Mourneabbey. No one panicked, we took our points,’ O’Sullivan explained.

‘Maybe we panicked a small bit last year. Looking back on the second half last year we went for goals when we could have been tapping over points.

‘It wasn’t the most ideal start last Saturday but it shows how we have developed as a team over the last few years because it didn’t really faze us this year, we kept the heads down, worked hard and thankfully we got the scores on the board. We went in at half time leading.’

In the second half, West Cork kicked on and won, and got their hands on the cup that is now enjoying the warmest of welcomes in Allihies before it goes on tour.