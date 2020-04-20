Orla Cronin’s recipe for oat pancakes with blueberry compote is ideal for breakfast/brunch

BY ORLA CRONIN

THIS is a simple breakfast/brunch option to try this weekend. I made this for Easter Sunday morning and it went down a treat! Oat pancakes are very quick to put together and you can try out whatever toppings you’d like with these.

I enjoyed mine with the blueberry compote, maple syrup, caramelised banana, fresh berries and some Greek yoghurt.

From a training perspective these pancakes can be an ideal high carb and high protein hit to fuel a training session. A scoop of protein powder can be added to higher the protein content but bare in mind it can make the texture a bit drier so some more milk would need to be added. Alternatively, a spoon of 0% fat Greek yoghurt on top easily adds up the protein content.

The blueberry compote is delicious and can be made with any bag of frozen berries of choice. Keep in a glass jar and use as a jam on bread or compote for your morning porridge for the rest of the week!

This recipe serves two people and makes approximately six small pancakes.

INGREDIENTS:

For the pancakes:

80g oats.

2 free range eggs.

1 banana (as ripe as possible).

1 tsp of vanilla essence.

1 tsp baking powder.

1/2 tsp cinnamon.

Pinch of salt.

Splash of milk of choice (I used almond).

Fresh blueberries.

For the compote:

Bag frozen blueberries (mine was 400g).

2 level tbsp Chia seeds (or more if you’d like it firmer).

3 tbsp honey.

Splash of water.

METHOD: