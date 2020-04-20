Orla Cronin’s recipe for oat pancakes with blueberry compote is ideal for breakfast/brunch

BY ORLA CRONIN
THIS is a simple breakfast/brunch option to try this weekend. I made this for Easter Sunday morning and it went down a treat! Oat pancakes are very quick to put together and you can try out whatever toppings you’d like with these.
I enjoyed mine with the blueberry compote, maple syrup, caramelised banana, fresh berries and some Greek yoghurt.
From a training perspective these pancakes can be an ideal high carb and high protein hit to fuel a training session. A scoop of protein powder can be added to higher the protein content but bare in mind it can make the texture a bit drier so some more milk would need to be added. Alternatively, a spoon of 0% fat Greek yoghurt on top easily adds up the protein content.
The blueberry compote is delicious and can be made with any bag of frozen berries of choice. Keep in a glass jar and use as a jam on bread or compote for your morning porridge for the rest of the week!
This recipe serves two people and makes approximately six small pancakes.
INGREDIENTS:
For the pancakes:
- 80g oats.
- 2 free range eggs.
- 1 banana (as ripe as possible).
- 1 tsp of vanilla essence.
- 1 tsp baking powder.
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon.
- Pinch of salt.
- Splash of milk of choice (I used almond).
- Fresh blueberries.
For the compote:
- Bag frozen blueberries (mine was 400g).
- 2 level tbsp Chia seeds (or more if you’d like it firmer).
- 3 tbsp honey.
- Splash of water.
METHOD:
- In a blender, blitz all the pancake ingredients together except for the blueberries. The mixture should be smooth but thick.
- Mix through the blueberries and set aside.
- For the compote, heat the frozen blueberries in a pot on medium heat for about five minutes until they begin to soften.
- Add the water, chia seeds and honey, and let simmer for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- The compote is ready once the blueberries are almost fully puréed and runny. Place into a glass jar and let cool.
- In a non-stick pan, add a small bit of butter or oil, and heat the pan for a few minutes.
- Once the pan is hot, add in a small bit of your mixture making a pancake shape form.
- Let cook until you start to see circles forming on the uncooked side of the pancake.
- Flip and cook for another minute. Repeat with the rest of the mixture!
- Stack the pancakes, top with the compote and toppings of choice. Enjoy!
