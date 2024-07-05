One change made on the Cork team ahead of Limerick clash

CORK have made one change to their side to face Limerick in the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final in Croke Park, Sunday (4pm).

Robert Downey returns to his centre-back position with Luke Meade, who was a late replacement for Downey against Dublin drops to the bench. The Glen Rover's man Downey has been an ever present figure in the side since his impressive display against the Treaty in the Munster championship but illness ruled him out of the quarter-final. Ethan Twomey has also been named on the panel with Conor Cahalane missing out out on the matchday squad.

The full team is named below.

1. Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig

2. Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons

3. Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers

4. Sean O Donoghue, Inniscarra (c)

5. Tim O Mahony, Newtownshandrum

6. Robert Downey, Glen Rovers

7. Mark Coleman, Blarney

8. Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville

10. Declan Dalton, Fr O’Neill’s

11. Shane Barrett, Blarney

12. Seamus Harnedy, St Ita’s

13. Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers

14. Alan Connolly, Blackrock

15. Brian Hayes, St Finbarr’s

Replacements:

16. Brion Saunderson, Midleton

17. Damian Cahalane, St Finbarrs

18. Ger Millerick, Fr O’Neill’s

19. Tommy O Connell, Midleton

20. Luke Meade, Newcestown

21. Ethan Twomey, St Finbarrs

22. Conor Lehane, Midleton

23. Jack O’Connor, Sarsfields

24. Shane Kingston, Douglas

25. Padraig Power, Blarney

26. Robbie O’Flynn, Erin’s Own