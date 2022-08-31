On your marks for Glengarriff five-mile run this Saturday

THE second Glengarriff 5-Mile run will take place this Saturday, September 3rd at 2.30pm.

This is the first race in the annual Beara AC Autumn 5-mile series with proceeds donated to Glengarriff and Derrycreha national schools.

This race last year was very well attended and oragnisers hope to see the same if not more enthusiasm for the race this year.

It is a one loop course starting outside Glengarriff village where participants make their way down the Castletownbere road and turn off towards the beautiful trails of the Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve. This will bring runners back onto the main road where they will finish at the community centre.

Find information and a sign-up link at www.glengarriff5mile.ie.