O’Mahony and O’Brien to lead Cork U20 footballers

THE appointment of Ray O’Mahony as manager and Michael O’Brien as head coach of the U20 Cork football side is further proof of the coaching pathway in the county, according to county board secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

Dublin native O’Mahony, who is a member of Éire Óg, was confirmed as the U20 boss on a two-year term at last Tuesday night’s county board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He managed the Cork minor footballers this year, beating Kerry in a Munster quarter-final before losing to the Kingdom in the provincial final. Cork were then in a good position against Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final before losing narrowly following a fightback from the Leinster side.

His immediate predecessor was Ballincollig’s O’Brien, who guided Cork to Munster provincial titles in both 2021 and 2022 and who will act as head coach to the team. O’Brien was also the man in charge as Ballincollig won the county SFC for the first time in 2016.

Daniel Cronin of St Mary’s is a selector/coach along with James Condon (Glanworth) and Eamonn O’Connor of Kildorrery.

Both O’Mahony and O’Brien had come through the development squad system as coaches before taking the minor reins and O’Donovan underlined how this illustrates the progress that can be made.

‘The appointment of this group is a further indication of our desire to provide a pathway for mentors through the system,’ he said, ‘while ensuring a continuous flow of competent players to our senior panel.’

County chairperson Marc Sheehan expressed optimism with the dual appointments. ‘Ray and Michael bring a wealth of experience from their time with our underage teams,’ he said.

‘We hope to build on the good work done at minor level over recent times.’