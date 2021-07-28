OLYMPICS PODCAST: Joan Healy on sister Phil's hectic Olympic schedule and ambitions

With Access Credit Union

What a week it’s been so far for the West Cork contingent in Tokyo and there’s plenty more to come!

On today’s show we’ll reflect on the opening performances of the Skibbereen rowers and we’re also looking ahead to Phil Healy’s Olympic debut.

The Ballineen Bullet will make her first of three appearances on the track on Friday and we’re be joined by her sister Joan to preview all her races.

