OLYMPICS PODCAST: Jake McCarthy on the mechanics of rowing and the Irish Olympic team

As mentioned earlier in the week, we’ll be putting out a series of special bonus Olympic podcasts over the course of the Tokyo games to keep everyone up to date with what’s going on with our West Cork Olympians over in Japan.

And today we’re going to hear from Jake McCarthy, twin brother of Fintan, and a world-class rower in his own right who sadly missed out on his chance to qualify for the games due to injury.

Fintan’s going to preview the Olympic rowing which kicks off in the early hours of Saturday morning and he’ll also give us a crash course in how Olympic rowing actually works!

Not only is the club action set to return but there’s also the small matter of the Munster and All Ireland inter-county championships and of course the Tokyo Olympics.

