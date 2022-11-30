Sport

Olympic rowing king Paul O'Donovan to compete at national cross-country championships

November 30th, 2022 7:30 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Paul O'Donovan (Leevale AC) competing in the intermediate men's race at the 2022 National Intermediate, Master, Juvenile B & Relays Cross Country Championships in Castlelyons. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

HE has conquered the water, and now he has his sights set on land domination too.

Olympic gold medallist Paul O’Donovan will run for Leevale AC at the 123.ie National Novice and Juvenile Uneven Cross-Country Championships in Conna this Sunday.

The Skibbereen rower, regarded as the best in the world on the water, will take on the 6km route in the novice men’s race which completes the day’s proceedings, starting at 3.10pm.

