Oisín and Oran star to win Skill Striker titles

THEY came, they saw and, in true Brady brothers’ fashion, they conquered.

Stepping outside their comfort zone, Bantry kickboxers Oisín and Oran Brady, both world champions, were in action at the Skill Striker VI in Bristol recently.

This was their first time taking part in a fight night, which carried different rules to what they have been used to in kickboxing, but Oisín and Oran took it in their stride.

Oran, who won two gold medals at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships in September, won his junior title fight against Alex Holt. Oisín followed this up with a victory against English fighter Prince Pharell to win the welterweight interim title and is now next in line for a title fight.

‘This was a very different experience to what we had been used to, so that will stand to them,’ says their dad Bernard Brady, who also coaches his sons.

‘It was full contact on mats and there were new rules that we hadn’t come across before, like you could sweep and throw people to the ground, so there was a full range of sweeps and throws; they managed it all really well.

‘They both dominated the three rounds of their fights and were in control.

‘Oran will be asked to defend his title next year while Oisín has won the opportunity to fight the guy who has the full title.’

Bernard also had his oldest son, Sean, another former world kickboxing champion, involved in coaching Oisín and Oran at Skill Striker, adding to a memorable weekend.