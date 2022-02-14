Sport

Oh Danny boy! O'Donovan crowned West Cork's top young soccer star

February 14th, 2022 12:32 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Catriona Lacey presents the Pat Lacey Memorial Shield to the 2021 Southern Star West Cork Schoolboys & Schoolgirls League Player of the Year winner Danny O’Donovan (Skibbereen AFC). (Photo: Martin Walsh)

DANNY O’Donovan was crowned the 2021 Southern Star Player of the Year at the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League awards on Saturday night.

The rising Skibbereen soccer star, who also picked up The Southern Star U14 Schoolboys Player of the Year award, enjoyed a tremendous 2021 campaign that saw him score 16 goals and inspire Skibb to SuperValu U14 Premier League Group 1 and U14 Cup titles.

On the night, schoolboys and schoolgirls players of the year winners were announced at the U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16 age-grades, while Dunmanway Town was crowned 2021 WCSSL Club of the Year and Kilmichael Rovers’ Tim Sweeney was presented with the Golden Boot award.

