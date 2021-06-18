Sport

O'Donovan Rossa advance after controversial win against Bantry Blues

June 18th, 2021 10:10 AM

By Tom Lyons

O'Donovan Rossa's Dan McCarthy (pictured in action against Belgooly) scored 0-2 against Bantry Blues.

O’Donovan Rossa 1-16  

Bantry Blues 0-19

(Rossas won 3-0 on penalties aet)

TOM LYONS REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa have advanced to the third round of the 2020 county junior B hurling championship after a controversial win against Bantry Blues in Skibbereen on Thursday night.

Late in extra time, Bantry Blues’ Tim Foley had a long-range free for what he and Bantry believed – and this reporter, according to notes kept – was to win the game as the teams were level, but the referee had Rossas one point in front, 1-16 to 0-18.

The referee, after consulting with his umpires, stood his ground and when Foley converted the free, the game was declared a draw, 1-16 to 0-19.

It went to a penalty shoot-out that the Skibbereen team won 3-0 thanks to great strikes from Alan Foley, Flor Crowley and Conor Long.

So, it’s O’Donovan Rossa that advances, but Bantry will feel hard done by here.

  • See next week’s Southern Star for the full report.

