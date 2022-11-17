O’Donovan-inspired Ibane Gaels dethrone champions Ross

Ibane Gaels 1-11

Carbery Rangers 2-6

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IBANE Gaels stayed on course for an U21 hurling and football double when they surprised favourites, and reigning champions, Carbery Rangers in the Clona Milk U21A football semi-final in wintry conditions in Ardfield.

Having won the hurling earlier in the season and despite knocking out Castlehaven in the first round of the football, they started this game as underdogs but by the end of the hour their two-point victory gave little indication of their dominance in this contest.

Seven points ahead with only ten minutes remaining, Ibane were cruising to victory but Rangers, despite the absence of the strong Peadar O’Rourke and Jack Kevane, put in a late surge which produced 1-2 and had Ibane hanging on in injury time.

It would have been a travesty of justice if Ibane had lost this one because they played some sparkling football in tough conditions. In Cork U20 footballer Ryan O’Donovan, they had a real ace in the pack. His superb kicking in notching up 1-7 was literally a beacon on a dark evening. It wasn’t quite a one-man demolition job by O’Donovan, but it was as near as you could get it.

‘We didn’t expect to reach the final this season,’ admitted Ibane manager, Paul Holland. ‘We had Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers, both premier senior clubs. But we have a good bunch of lads and we were looking forward to it to test ourselves.

‘People wonder about Ibane Gaels but you go into the dressing room and you won’t find a closer bunch of lads, a great bond between them. They are very tight. They want to play good football, to play it the right way.’

The torrential rain beforehand had mercifully disappeared as the game got underway. It was Ibane, with the advantage of a tricky breeze, who looked the better side, especially up front where their forwards, with four Cork players included, caused loads of problems with their pace. Even though impressive wing back Kieran O’Regan opened the scoring with a Ross point, back came Ibane with three in reply, one from strong full forward Darragh Holland and two from Ryan O’Donovan.

There was a setback for the Barryroe/Timoleague combination in the 16th minute when a defensive error saw corner forward Jack O’Regan race through for a Rangers’ goal. Back came Ibane with the perfect response when Ryan O’Donovan kicked a pair of top-quality points.

Rangers hit a good patch then and points from Evan Browne and Kevin O’Regan levelled the game. No surprise when Ibane hit the front on the stroke of half time when O’Donovan pointed a free. It was 0-7 to 1-3 at the break.

A quick point from Jack O’Regan in the second half to level again seemed to indicate a Rangers’ revival with the elements, but it was Ibane who lifted their game with James Moloney, Sean O’Riordan, Fergal Walsh and Andrew Guinevan to the fore. Playing marvellous football, Ibane kicked four in a row to take a firm grip, from Ryan O’Donovan (2) and Olan O’Donovan (2).

The decisive goal arrived in the 51st minute, when Sean Walsh was hauled down in the square and Ryan O’Donovan blasted the penalty to the net. Seven points to the good, 1-11 to 1-4, with nine minutes remaining, Ibane looked home and hosed. But Rangers finally shook off their lethargy to mount a late offensive.

With Ciarán Calnan, Evan Browne, Barry Kerr and Paul Hodnett to the fore, they came forward in waves.

Two pointed frees and a goal from a ground shot from 30 metres, all by Hodnett, had the lead down to a dangerous two in injury time.

However, the great escape failed to materialise as Ibane put up the shutters and held on for a fully-deserved win.

Scorers -

Ibane Gaels: Ryan O’Donovan 1-7 (3f, 1 pen); Darragh Holland, Olan O’Donovan (1f) 0-2 each.

Carbery Rangers: Paul Hodnett 1-2 (2f); Jack O’Regan 1-1; Kieran O’Regan 0-2; Evan Browne 0-1.

Ibane Gaels: Luke McCarthy; Sean O’Riordan, James Moloney, Michael Walsh; Sean Henchion, Fergal Walsh, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Andrew Guinevan, Conn Dineen; Philip O’Flynn, Sean Walsh, Adam McSweeney; Olan O’Donovan, Darragh Holland, Ryan O’Donovan. Subs: Cathal Sheehy for T Ó Buachalla (55), Donal Ó Buachalla for D Holland (55).

Carbery Rangers: Aaron O’Brien; Caolann Hayes, Kealan Scannell, David O’Dwyer; Sam Linehan, Seamus O’Mahony, Kieran O’Regan; Mike Maguire, Ciarán Calnan; Evan Browne, Conor Twomey, Eoghan Hayes;, Barry Kerr, Paul Hodnett, Jack O’Regan. Subs: Cillian Keane for E Hayes (25), Ben Linehan for S O’Mahony (47), Colm Hayes for Caolann Hayes (57).

Referee: Brian Crowley (Castlehaven).