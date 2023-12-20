O’Donovan: Football needs ‘clear, simple, yet dramatic rule changes’

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

PREVENTING the back pass to the goalkeeper – this is a rule change in Gaelic football that should be considered, according to Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

In his address to the county convention last week, O’Donovan tackled the current health of football, highlighting that ‘possession is king, conservatism is rife.’

He feels the GAA needs to introduce clear, simple, yet dramatic rule changes, instead of ‘tinkering around the edges’.

‘Perhaps the most obvious and simple rule change relates to the role of the goalkeeper,’ O’Donovan said.

‘It might be claimed that to limit the functions of any player is a regressive step, however the emergence of the goalkeeper as an extra outfield player combined with the continuous improvement in ball-keeping skills by teams has removed the contest from so much of our games.

‘Preventing the back pass to the goalkeeper is certainly worth considering.

‘In addition, the bland, uncontested short kick-out does absolutely nothing for our games. Yes, there is merit in enforcing kick outs past the 45m line, but we would caution against any such rule without an accompanying requirement being placed on the positioning of players. In order to avoid the obvious outcome of overcrowding underneath the dropping ball under such circumstances, it is essential that the

fifteen players take up assigned positions to allow the ball to land in a non-congested area, thus ensuring the contest between high fielders which remains a glorious part of our game.’