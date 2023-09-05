O’Donovan and White goals fire Drinagh Rangers to Masters Cup final success

DRINAGH RANGERS 2

DUNMANWAY TOWN 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DRINAGH Rangers made up for the disappointment of missing out on West Cork Masters League honours by claiming the 2023 Masters Cup in Brinny.

Goals in either half from Brendan O’Donovan and Gearoid White (penalty) saw Drinagh deservedly see off local rivals Dunmanway Town for this season’s WCL Masters Cup trophy.

There was little to choose between the sides throughout an evenly-fought decider in which Drinagh’s finishing proved decisive.

Having lost the Masters League final to Bandon, Rangers ensured their Masters season ended on a high and with silverware at the end of a productive campaign. On the night, JJ Collins, Keith Jagoe, Tomás Connolly and Gearoid White were the winner’s most effective players.

As for Dunmanway, they played their part in an engaging cup final but failure to conjure up an equaliser when 1-0 down proved critical. Stephen Keohane, Stephen O’Donovan, Jerry McCarthy, and Darren Kelly stood out for a Town side that will be back again next summer.

Neither side settled during a scrappy opening in which Drinagh looked the livelier in the final third. Keith Jagoe was brought down on the edge of Dunmanway’s box early on, forcing goalkeeper Jerry McCarthy to punch away the resulting free-kick.

Jagoe and Tomás Connolly looked to get behind their opposing defence at every opportunity during an opening quarter in which few clear-cut chances materialised.

Centre-backs Stephen O’Donovan and Stephen Keohane gave little away in the heart of Town’s back four until just before the quarter hour when Rangers’ positivity finally paid off.

Gearoid White sprung Dunmanway’s offside trap and galloped clear down the right wing. White’s low centre was met by a first-time Brendan O’Donovan finish to edge the Canon Crowley Park side 1-0 in front.

Liam O’Brien volleyed over, and goal-scorer O’Regan failed to find the target when well-placed, as Drinagh attempted to build on their 1-0 lead.

Seeing out a difficult spell, a series of set-pieces saw Town press hard for an equaliser. Declan O’Dwyer’s header looked destined for the back of the net until being cleared by a combination of two Drinagh defenders.

Dunmanway also had penalty claims waved away in a lively conclusion to the first half. David Mawe, Barry O’Donovan and Darren Kelly kept Town on the offensive yet failed to adequately test a deep-lying Drinagh back four that comfortably saw out the opening period.

The second half began in explosive fashion with Stephen O’Donovan making a yard of space and forcing James O’Regan into a right-footed save.

Town’s decision to commit additional numbers forward resulted in Barry O’Donovan heading wide and Drinagh’s Jason O’Regan having to race from his line to prevent Stephen O’Donovan from netting.

Defending diligently and using an effective offside trap, Rangers maintained their slender advantage. JJ Collins and Brendan O’Donovan repeatedly thwarted Dunmanway’s attacks prior to Keith White racing clear at the opposite end after 45 minutes.

The Drinagh midfielder had only Jerry McCarthy to beat but curled his effort wide and a glorious chance to go 2-0 up was squandered. Undeterred, Jagoe brilliantly set up Gearoid White only for the latter to fire high and wide a minute later.

Dunmanway responded with Stephen Keohane’s goal-bound header safely gathered by Jason O’Regan eight minutes from the end. Rangers had some late chances too, most notably Gearoid White bringing the best out of Jerry McCarthy from the edge of the penalty area.

The next goal would prove crucial and Drinagh scored it after Gearoid White was brought down in the 18-yard box with four minutes to go. White dusted himself down and sent Jerry McCarthy the wrong way to seal a deserved West Cork League Masters Cup final success for the Canon Crowley Park club.

Drinagh Rangers: Jason O’Regan, JJ Collins, Brendan O’Donovan (captain), Tomás Connolly, Liam O’Brien, Shane O’Sullivan, Eamonn Connolly, Keith Jagoe, Denis O’Driscoll, Gearoid White, Michael Hurley.

Subs: Jason O’Regan, Robert O’Regan, David Curran, Liam Curran.

Dunmanway Town: Jerry McCarthy, Darren Kelly, Daniel McCarthy, Declan O’Dwyer, James Carroll, Barry O’Donovan, Declan O’Donovan, Stephen Keohane, Stephen O’Donovan, David Mawe (captain), Colm McSweeney.

Subs: Barry O’Donovan, William McEvoy, Noel O’Donovan, Ciarán Collins.

Referee: Tim McDermott.