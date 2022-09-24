Sport

O'Donovan and McCarthy conquer the world, again!

September 24th, 2022 3:41 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy raced to world gold on Saturday.

THEY’VE done it again.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are world champions after a typically dominant display in the lightweight men’s double sculls A final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning World champions, who are also Olympic and European kings, were a class apart, powering through the field, moving from sixth at the 500m mark to lead by halfway. There was no doubt about the result from here.

 

Try as the rest might, they were no match for the Skibb dream team, who won in 6:16.46, almost three seconds ahead of Italy in second (6:19.11) with Ukraine in third (6:19.53).

This was another superb performance from O’Donovan and McCarthy who are, and by a distance, the best in the world right now.

 

