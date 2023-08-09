No place like Home for Skibbereen rower Hourihane

SINCE the Irish Rowing Championships in early July a number of Skibbereen Rowing Club’s athletes have been busy representing Ireland at two international events.

The Home International regatta was held recently in Lough Rynn in very rainy but calm rowing conditions. Skibbereen athletes Michael Hourihane, Hazel Deane and Alannah Keane all got their first international call-up for this event. Michael raced the senior men's double and senior men's quad scull; the Rosscarbery man and his crew won gold in the quad scull event. Hazel and Alannah raced in the junior women's pair and junior women's eight and put in very strong performances in both events.

The Coupe de la Jeunesse, which is a European event for junior athletes, was held in Amsterdam last weekend. Skibbereen Rowing Club was well represented with four athletes Ailise O'Sullivan (junior women's quad), Aoife Hendy (junior women's quad), Moya Knowles (junior women's scull) and Dominic Casey (junior men's quad). Denise Walsh coached the junior women's sculling team. All athletes and crews put in very strong performances gaining great experience at this international European regatta.