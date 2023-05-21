No homework for Dunmanway kids as terrific Town celebrate Beamish Cup triumph!

Dunmanway Town 2

Bunratty United 1

DUNMANWAY Town are Beamish Cup kings for the third time in four seasons.

Goals in the first half were key as Dunmanway beat Bunratty United 2-1 in the showpiece West Cork League game of the season, played at Turner’s Cross on Sunday.

Keith White’s 13th-minute opener was followed by a Will Hennigan goal on 22 minutes to put the cup specialists in charge. Bunratty hit back with a Conor Brosnan goal in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to deny Dunmanway.

‘Overall, we are very happy with how cup final day went and just about got away with the rain until near the end. Seeing all the small children from Dunmanway and Bunratty decked out in their club colours really added to the occasion too,’ West Cork League Chairman Tim O’Donovan commented.

‘I’m sure I won’t be too popular with their teachers after I told the young Dunmanway supporters they could have homework off tomorrow night! The teachers can worry about that tomorrow!’

