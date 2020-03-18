Sport

'No bowling activities whatever are allowed until further notice,' says Ból Chumann na hEireann

March 18th, 2020 12:41 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

The roads of West Cork will be quiet these next few weeks as road bowling has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BÓL Chumann na hEireann, the governing body of Irish road bowling, has confirmed that all bowling has been suspended until further notice.

A statement read: ‘No bowling activities whatever are allowed until further notice. This includes social bowling practice, unofficial bowling or congregating for bowling purposes. Any breach will be dealt with firmly.’

All bowlers are asked to comply.

It looks increasingly likely that the 16th European Championships due to be held in Germany this May will be impacted from the Covid-19 crisis, as will the All-Ireland championships in Ballyvourney in July.

