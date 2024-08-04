Nicola Tuthill finishes 16th in her first Olympic Games!

NICOLA Tuthill has finished 16th in the women's hammer throw at her first Olympic Games.

The Kilbrittain woman (20) enjoyed a top throw of 69.90m in her qualification group at the Stade de France on Sunday morning, and that was good enough to secure a top-16 finish out of the 32 competitors.

The top 12 progressed to the Olympic final in Paris, but for three-time Irish senior champions itNicola to almost break the 70-metre mark on the world stage, given her PB stands at 70.32m, is another sign she's one to watch in the years ahead.