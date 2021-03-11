Nicola Tuthill crowned 2020 West Cork Junior Sports Star Award winner

NICOLA Tuthill’s reputation as one of the rising young sports stars in West Cork has been recognised after she was named as winner of the Celtic Ross Hotel 2020 West Cork Junior Sports Star Award.

Tuthill’s success will be celebrated at the annual Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Awards that take place virtually on Sunday night, March 21st, starting at 7.30pm.

In 2020, the talented Kilbrittain teen threw herself into the headlines when, just 16 years old at the time, she won gold in the women’s hammer at the national senior athletics championships. It was the Bandon Athletic Club young star’s first senior national title and she won in style, by setting a new personal best (60.04m) in the women’s hammer and smashing the Irish U18 women’s hammer record.

It was also the second longest throw in the world by an U18 at that stage of 2020. Tuthill’s huge throw meant the West Cork teenager also became only the sixth Irish woman to ever throw over 60 metres. Her previous PB was 58.24. Now, she can add the title of West Cork Junior Sports Star to her growing collection.

The annual West Cork Sports Star Awards on March 21st promise to be a night of celebration as five awards will be presented – the 2020 Special Achievement Award, the 2020 West Cork Junior Sports Star Award, the 2020 West Cork Sports Team of the Year Award, the Hall of Fame entrant and also the 2020 West Cork Sports Star of the Year.