Farewell to beloved principal at St James’ National School, Clara McGowan

LAST week the community of St James’ National School came together to bid a heartfelt farewell to their much-loved principal, Clara McGowan.

Clara first joined the staff of St James’ in 1995, bringing with her years of teaching experience from Dublin, where she had worked before relocating to West Cork with her husband and young children.

From the moment she entered the junior classroom, Clara brought warmth, imagination, and a nurturing spirit.

Her classroom quickly became a second home for her students—a place where individuality was encouraged, and confidence flourished.

A highlight of the farewell celebration was a special performance by the pupils, who sang an original song ‘An Príomhoide is Fearr’ (The Best Principal), to an emotional Clara and a crowd of proud parents.

They also presented her with a colourful poster full of retirement suggestions—ranging from New York and Paris to the perhaps more realistic, but equally lovely, Westport!

Clara was especially adored for her lively storytelling—often bringing books to life with her delightful array of funny voices and accents that captivated young minds.

She also wrote and produced countless original plays for the school’s annual Christmas Concerts—an event always eagerly anticipated by the school community.

These performances not only entertained but offered children a unique chance to build confidence and shine on stage.

In 2001, Clara took on the role of principal, all while continuing to teach. Under her leadership, St James’ NS flourished.

She championed creativity, learning, and inclusion, and played a pivotal role in the campaign for a new state-of-the-art school building—a dream she helped turn into reality through tireless advocacy and persistence.

Outside the school gates, Clara was also a founding member of the Save Our Small Schools (SOSS) movement in West Cork, passionately highlighting the importance of small rural schools and their place in Irish life.

In recognition of her outstanding service, Janet Payne, the parent representative on the Board of Management, presented Clara with a beautiful painting of Dunmanus Bay by local artist Fiona Power, a lasting tribute to the view she cherished every school day for more than 30 years.

Chairman Canon Paul Willoughby also marked the occasion by presenting her with a gift on behalf of the Select Vestry, while past pupil Sophie Payne offered a present from the wider school community.

Clara expressed heartfelt thanks to the Board of Management for their unwavering support throughout her career and gave special acknowledgment to Canon Paul Willoughby.

Reflecting on her 30 years at Saint James’, she spoke fondly of the privilege it was to teach such wonderfully creative children, many of whom she still meets for a chat over a coffee or a pint, catching up on where life has taken them.

While her departure is bittersweet, there is deep appreciation for all that Clara has given to the school.

She leaves behind a lasting legacy of kindness, creativity, and determination. The community now looks forward with pride and confidence to the future, as past pupil and current teacher Caroline Manning steps into the role of principal.

Caroline is widely seen as a natural successor, ready to continue Clara’s legacy with the same dedication, warmth, and vision.