KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Airline Rights in the European Union

Under EU and Irish law, you have certain rights when travelling by air with European airlines.

What assistance am I entitled to if I am a passenger with reduced mobility?

You have the right to assistance, free of charge. You should contact your airline at least 48 hours before your trip and explain what assistance you need. Airlines and tour operators cannot refuse to carry passengers on the basis of reduced mobility. However, this only applies to flights from airports in the EU.

What are my rights if I am informed that my flight has been over booked?

If the flight is overbooked you will be entitled to compensation under EU law. This only applies if you have a valid ticket, confirmed your reservation, and are at check-in on time.

Where a flight is overbooked the airline will first call for volunteers to surrender their confirmed reservations; if there are not enough volunteers, the airline may deny boarding to passengers but must compensate them, with a refund, a return flight if relevant, and possibly compensation.

What am I entitled to if my flight is delayed?

Whether you are covered depends upon the route distance and the length of the delay. Free meals must be offered depending on how long the waiting time is. Hotel accommodation and transport must also be offered where an overnight stay is necessary. You must be offered two free telephone calls, fax messages, or emails. If the flight is delayed at least five hours, you must be offered a refund of your ticket instead of flying, and a return flight if relevant.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled?

Where your flight is cancelled, you can opt for a refund the cost of your ticket within seven days, or rerouting to your final destination. You may also be entitled to compensation.

Are there situations where I am not entitled to compensation?

You are not entitled to compensation if you have received at least two weeks’ notice of the cancellation or you have been offered an alternative flight within a reasonable timeframe of the original flight.

No compensation is due in the case of an unavoidable extraordinary circumstance, e.g. weather conditions, air traffic control restrictions, security risks and, industrial disputes.