Niamh Cotter stars as Kilmacud Crokes complete three-in-a-row in Dublin

FORMER Cork footballer Niamh Cotter kicked three points as Kilmacud Crokes completed the Dublin LGFA senior club championship three-in-a-row.

The Glengarriff woman, who previously played underage with her home club as well as line out with Beara and the West Cork ladies football team, transferred to the Dublin club in 2020 and has made an impact there, like she did at home in West Cork.

Cotter, who works as a trainee solicitor in Dublin, scored three frees in Kilmacud’s tight county final win, 1-7 to 1-6, against St Sylvesters in Parnell Park, as the winners continued their dominance in the capital. The Beara native has been a big addition to a Kilmacud team that has also won back-to-back Leinster LGFA senior titles.