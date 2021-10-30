Newcestown hurlers target Cork SAHC semi-final spot

UNDEFEATED after the group stage, Newcestown hurlers want to keep that unbeaten run going when they take on Mallow in a county Senior A hurling championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday night, 7pm throw-in.

Cha Wilson’s charges finished second in Group C after one win and two draws, and that was enough to see them take the runner-up spot in the group and earn a place in the knock-out stages.

The campaign started with a 3-14 to 2-17 draw against Fr O’Neills, with the latter scoring a late goal to force a draw. Frustrated afterwards, having been so close to victory, this performance showed that Newcestown had closed the gap on a team that defeated them in last season’s SAHC semi-final. David Buckley (2-1), Colm Dinneen (0-5) and Jack Meade (1-2) did the damage on the scoreboard.

It was on then to a convincing 2-14 to 1-9 hammering of Cloyne in their second game, a result that left Newcestown in charge of their own destiny heading into the final group game. Richard O’Sullivan (0-10, 8f), Luke Meade (1-3), Carthach Keane (1-1), Colm Dinneen and Jack Meade (0-3 each) all chipped in as the winners had eight different scorers in this convincing display.

In their final group match Newcestown drew 1-17 to 2-14 with Killeagh in Coachford thanks to sub Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time leveller – a result good enough to secure Newcestown’s place in the knock-out stages. Killeagh knew a win here would see them leapfrog the Carbery side, but Newcestown dug deep to pull out a result. Richard O’Sullivan (0-6, 5f), Jack Meade (1-3, 1f), Tadhg Twomey, Colm Dineen, Luke Meade and Edmund Kenneally (0-2 each) were all on target as Newcestown advanced to a quarter-final against a Mallow side that finished top of Group B.

Mallow lost their opening group game to Ballymartle (5-15 to 1-17) but regrouped to beat Ballyhea and Bride Rovers, the latter thanks to a Sean Hayes hat-trick.

With Fr O’Neill’s and Kanturk through to the semi-finals as the top teams from the group stages, the winners of Newcestown v Mallow, and Bride Rovers v Blarney will join them in the last four. Both SAHC quarter-finals take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday night – Newcestown v Mallow at 7pm, preceded by Bride Rovers v Blarney at 5pm.