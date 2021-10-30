Sport

Newcestown hurlers target Cork SAHC semi-final spot

October 30th, 2021 2:00 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Killeagh's Dylan Horgan tries to get to grips Newcestown's Edmund Kenneally during their recent clash at Coachford.

UNDEFEATED after the group stage, Newcestown hurlers want to keep that unbeaten run going when they take on Mallow in a county Senior A hurling championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday night, 7pm throw-in.

Cha Wilson’s charges finished second in Group C after one win and two draws, and that was enough to see them take the runner-up spot in the group and earn a place in the knock-out stages.

The campaign started with a 3-14 to 2-17 draw against Fr O’Neills, with the latter scoring a late goal to force a draw. Frustrated afterwards, having been so close to victory, this performance showed that Newcestown had closed the gap on a team that defeated them in last season’s SAHC semi-final. David Buckley (2-1), Colm Dinneen (0-5) and Jack Meade (1-2) did the damage on the scoreboard.

It was on then to a convincing 2-14 to 1-9 hammering of Cloyne in their second game, a result that left Newcestown in charge of their own destiny heading into the final group game. Richard O’Sullivan (0-10, 8f), Luke Meade (1-3), Carthach Keane (1-1), Colm Dinneen and Jack Meade (0-3 each) all chipped in as the winners had eight different scorers in this convincing display.

In their final group match Newcestown drew 1-17 to 2-14 with Killeagh in Coachford thanks to sub Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time leveller – a result good enough to secure Newcestown’s place in the knock-out stages. Killeagh knew a win here would see them leapfrog the Carbery side, but Newcestown dug deep to pull out a result. Richard O’Sullivan (0-6, 5f), Jack Meade (1-3, 1f), Tadhg Twomey, Colm Dineen, Luke Meade and Edmund Kenneally (0-2 each) were all on target as Newcestown advanced to a quarter-final against a Mallow side that finished top of Group B.

Mallow lost their opening group game to Ballymartle (5-15 to 1-17) but regrouped to beat Ballyhea and Bride Rovers, the latter thanks to a Sean Hayes hat-trick.

With Fr O’Neill’s and Kanturk through to the semi-finals as the top teams from the group stages, the winners of Newcestown v Mallow, and Bride Rovers v Blarney will join them in the last four. Both SAHC quarter-finals take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday night – Newcestown v Mallow at 7pm, preceded by Bride Rovers v Blarney at 5pm.

