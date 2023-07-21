Newcestown crowned Carbery U21A hurling champions

Newcestown 0-14

Bandon 1-10

BY JOHN MURPHY

EDMUND Kenneally scored in injury-time winning point as Newcestown got their hands back on the Carbery U21A HC title on Thursday night.

With the sides deadlocked at 0-13 to 1-10 and extra-time looming in Enniskeane, Kenneally scored his ninth point of the final to bring the Teddy Kehilly Memorial Perpetual Cup back to its adopted home.

Newcestown led 0-8 to 1-2 at the interval, Aaron O’Reilly with Bandon’s goal, and the runners-up were much better in the second half before Kenneally’s dramatic 63rd-minute winner.

Don’t miss next Thursday’s Southern Star Sport for the full report and reaction