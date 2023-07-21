Sport

Newcestown crowned Carbery U21A hurling champions

July 21st, 2023 11:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Newcestown's Colm O'Donovan gets the better of Bandon's Sean Ahern during the Clona Milk U21 A HC final at Enniskeane on Thursday evening. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Newcestown 0-14

Bandon 1-10

BY JOHN MURPHY 

EDMUND Kenneally scored in injury-time winning point as Newcestown got their hands back on the Carbery U21A HC title on Thursday night.

With the sides deadlocked at 0-13 to 1-10 and extra-time looming in Enniskeane, Kenneally scored his ninth point of the final to bring the Teddy Kehilly Memorial Perpetual Cup back to its adopted home.

Newcestown led 0-8 to 1-2 at the interval, Aaron O’Reilly with Bandon’s goal, and the runners-up were much better in the second half before Kenneally’s dramatic 63rd-minute winner.

Josephine Dineen, of Clona Milk (competition sponsors) and Aidan O'Rourke ,chairman of the SW Board, presents the Teddy Kehily Cup to James Ryan, captain of the Newcestown team that defeated Bandon in the Clona Milk U21 A HC final.

 

