Newcestown and Bandon are second seeds in Cork Senior A HC

BOTH Newcestown and Bandon are second seeds – and will be kept apart in the group stages – in the 12-team Cork Senior A Hurling Championship draw this Thursday night.

In the SAHC two teams will progress from each group of four to the play-off stages. This will result in six teams qualifying for the play-off stages, with the two top group winners qualifying for the semi-finals and the remaining group winner and the three second-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Moving further down the grades Argideen Rangers don’t know yet will they be competing in the Intermediate A HC or the Lower Intermediate HC as it all depends on their 2020 round-robin relegation series – yet to be completed – with Meelin and Glen Rovers. Only one of this trio will be relegated to the 2021 LIHC.

Meanwhile, in the Lower Intermediate HC there’s a chance that Kilbrittain (second seeds) and Barryroe (fourth seeds) could be drawn in the same group like they were last year. If Argideen Rangers come down to the LIHC, then there is also the chance that the three West Cork teams could be drawn together.

The hurling seedings for the championship draws are as follows:

Premier SHC: top seeds, Glen Rovers, Blackrock, Sarsfields; second seeds: Douglas, Erin’s Own, Na Piarsaigh; third seeds, Newtownshandrum, Midleton, St Finbarr’s; fourth seeds: Carrigtwohill, Bishopstown, Charleville.

SAHC: top seeds, Ballyhea, Fr O’Neills, Kanturk; second seeds, Newcestown, Bride Rovers, Bandon; third seeds, Fermoy, Cloyne, Ballymartle; fourth seeds, Mallow, Killeagh, Blarney.

Premier IHC: top seeds, Kilworth, Carrigaline, Castlelyons; second seeds, Watergrasshill, Ballincollig, Courcey Rovers; third seeds, Ballinhassig, Youghal, Inniscarra; fourth seeds, Aghada, Valley Rovers, Aghabullogue/Éire Óg.

IAHC: top seeds, Blackrock, Aghabullogue/Éire Óg, Kildorrery; second seeds, Sarsfields, Mayfield, Cloughduv; third seeds, Midleton, Dungourney, Douglas; fourth seeds, first place Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers; second place Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers, winner Russell Rovers/Castlemartyr.

Lower IHC: third place Argideen Rangers/Meelin/Glen Rovers, Castlemartyr/Russell Rovers, St Catherine’s; second seeds, Tracton, Kilbrittain, Milford; third seeds St Finbarr’s, Ballygarvan, Dripsey; fourth seeds, Grenagh, Barryroe, Junior A winners.