New head greenkeeper Brian O’Mahony to lead Clonakilty Golf Club into exciting new era

BRIAN O’Mahony is the new head greenkeeper at Clonakilty Golf Club.

A native of West Cork, he began his greenkeeping career at Bandon Golf Club before progressing to Palmerstown House Estate in County Kildare, where he spent an impressive 16 years as head greenkeeper and grounds manager.

During his tenure, he oversaw the maintenance and presentation of one of Ireland's leading golf destinations, helping to deliver exceptional playing conditions while managing extensive grounds and infrastructure across the estate.

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‘Brian joins the club with almost 25 years of experience in golf course maintenance and management, bringing a wealth of expertise, leadership and technical knowledge to one of the most important roles within the club,’ Clonakilty Golf Club announced.

‘Widely respected within the industry, Brian has built a reputation for his meticulous attention to detail, strong leadership skills and commitment to excellence. His extensive experience in course preparation, turf management, machinery operations, team development and long-term course planning makes him exceptionally well positioned to lead Clonakilty Golf Club's course maintenance team into an exciting new era.’

O’Mahony holds a QQI Level 6 qualification in Golf and Sports Turf Management and combines a strong technical understanding of modern agronomy with decades of practical, hands-on experience.

‘I am delighted to be joining Clonakilty Golf Club at such an exciting stage in its development,’ O’Mahony said.

‘The ambition, vision and investment that is taking place is hugely impressive and presents a fantastic opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the team to build on the excellent foundations already in place and to deliver the highest possible standards for members and visitors for many years to come.’

His appointment comes at a landmark moment for Clonakilty Golf Club.

The club is currently undertaking the most ambitious development project in its history, including the construction of four new holes and significant investment across the entire course. O’Mahony’s expertise will play a central role in ensuring the course continues to develop and mature to the highest possible standards.

Speaking about the appointment, club chairman Leo Hassett said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Brian to Clonakilty Golf Club. Throughout the recruitment process it became clear that Brian possesses all of the qualities we were looking for in a head greenkeeper. His track record, industry knowledge and leadership experience are exceptional.

‘The club is entering one of the most exciting periods in its history. We are investing heavily in our facilities and course infrastructure, and it was essential that we appointed somebody with the experience and vision to help guide that journey. Brian's reputation within the industry speaks for itself, and we are delighted he has chosen to join us.

‘Our members can be very excited about the future. Brian shares our ambition to create one of the finest golfing experiences in the region, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to enhance and develop our course.’