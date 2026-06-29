Crooshaven Lotto win of over €130,000

A Lotto player in Crosshaven is celebrating after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s draw to win an incredible €130,389.

The Saturday night winner became the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Centra, Point Road in Crosshaven.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, June 27th, Lotto draw were: 12, 27, 29, 38, 43, 46and the Bonus was25.

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The National Lottery are advising all of their players who may have purchased their tickets at the Centra at Point Road, Crosshaven to carefully check their tickets as one player now has a prize worth €130,389 waiting to be collected.

This is the second big Lotto for West Cork in just a few days as Field's SuperValu in Skibbereen sold a winning €250,000 ticket last Thursday.

Darragh O’Dwyer, National Lottery spokesperson said:

'While over 81,000 players nationwide won prizes in Saturday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, just one player in Cork now has a ticket worth an incredible €130,389. We are urging all of our players, particularly those in the Crosshaven area, to carefully check their tickets today. The Cork player should sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize at Lottery Headquarters.'