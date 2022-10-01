Naomh Abán break O'Donovan Rossa's hearts in county final

Naomh Abán 4-6

O’Donovan Rossa 1-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

O'DONOVAN Rossa's dreams of winning the 2022 Cork LGFA JAFC county final were dashed by goal-hungry Naomh Abán at MTU Cork on Saturday afternoon.

Two goals in each half saw the winners race to glory, as Gráinne Lucey and Annie Maher netted early in the opening half, while Maher and Cliodhna O’Leary goaled in the second half.

Skibbereen found themselves 2-3 to 0-0 behind early in the first but they settled with points from Éabha O’Donovan and Laura O’Mahony.

Naomh Abán led 2-5 to 0-4 at the break. When O’Donovan Rossa’s Fionnuala O’Driscoll hit the back of the net early in the second half, Naomh Abán responded with a goal from Annie Maher to lead 3-5 to 1-5 and take control, again.

Scorers - Naomh Abán: A Maher 2-1; G Lucey, C O’Leary 1-0 each; G Murphy (2f), L McDonagh 0-2 each; A Hoare 0-1. O’Donovan Rossa: É O’Donovan 0-4 (3f); F O’Driscoll 1-1; L O’Mahony 0-2; K O’Donovan, S Hurley, S Stoutt 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: L Hughes; U Twohig (captain), M Dineen, A Creedon; E Kelly, R Corkery, M E Kelliher; A McDonagh, G Lucey; A Hoare, E Murphy, C Phelan; A Maher, L McDonagh, G Murphy. Subs: J Kelly for A Hoare (41), C Murphy for E Murphy (58), C O’Leary for A Maher (62), N Murphy for C Phelan (62).

O’Donovan Rossa: C Fitzgerald; A Bohane, A Whooley, M Donelan; A Kearney, S Stoutt, T Murphy; M O’Neill, L O’Mahony; F Leonard (captain), F O’Driscoll, L Harte; E O’Donovan, K O’Donovan, S Hurley. Subs: E McCarthy for M O’Neill (24), A Tobin for T Murphy (35), M O’Neill for S Hurley (52), E Fitzgerald for M Donelan (52).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies).