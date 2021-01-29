Murray confirms his Cork senior camogie management team for 2021 campaign

CORK senior camogie boss Paudie Murray has confirmed his management team for the season ahead.

Dunmanway man Murray will sit in the Cork hot seat for the tenth consecutive season as he plots the return of the Rebels to the top of the camogie ladder following successive All-Ireland semi-final defeats in 2019 and 2020.

There are changes to his backroom team as Martin O’Brien, who was strength and conditioning coach the past few seasons, has taken up a similar role with the Cork minor footballers.

Speaking about the make-up of his management team to The Southern Star last week, Murray said: I normally go to shake things up anyway and I will be doing it this year.’

Murray’s management team for the 2021 season includes: head coach, Kevin Murray; coaches, Matthew Twomey, Teddy O’Donovan and Mark McNulty; performance analysts, Niall Collins and Conor Weir; strength and conditioning, Kevin Dunne; nutritionist, Eoin Galvin; performance coach, Barry Corkery; physio, David Niblock; doctor, Dr Paul O’Keeffe; logistics, Damien Murray and Anthony O’Neill; Board Liaison Officer, Marian McCarthy.

Also, the management team for the Cork intermediate camogie set-up for 2021 – again, led by manager Mark McCarthy (Inniscarra) – has been confirmed. It includes: manager/strength and conditioning coach, Mark McCarthy (Inniscarra); skills coach, Darragh O’Callaghan (Blackrock); selectors, Kevin Hannon (Courcey Rovers), Tom Harrington (Fr O’Neills), Jerry Ryan (Ballinascarthy); Player Liaison, Laura McCarthy (Inniscarra); analysis, Tadhg O’Riordan (Cloughduv); Board Liaison Officer, Rachel Wycherley.