Munster coach Mike Prendergast surprised at Jack Crowley’s role against Scotland

MUNSTER attack coach Mike Prendergast admits he was surprised to see Jack Crowley come on at full-back in Ireland’s Six Nations win against Scotland.

Given the battle between Munster star Crowley and Sam Prendergast for the Ireland No. 10 jersey, and also the impact the Innishannon man had made off the bench in the opening win against England, the expectation was Crowley would be introduced at outhalf in Murrayfield – but Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby had other plans.

‘I suppose I was (surprised), you're always expecting a 10 that’s on the bench to come on to 10,’ Mike Prendergast said.

‘I know Simon Easterby said after the game they wanted to get two ball-players onto the pitch, as a 10 and a 15, it just didn’t materialise that way. I understand that.’

Crowley, who came up through the ranks at Bandon Rugby Club, came on at full-back in the second half in a reshuffle, as Hugo Keenan switched to the wing to replace Calvin Nash who came off. Sam Prendergast, who had started at outhalf, played the full 80 minutes and impressed to win the man-of-the-match award.

‘I’m sure Jack would have been more pleased if he had come on at 10 but he’s shown over the previous week what he can do. I think he’s shown that over the last while as well,’ Mike Prendergast said.

‘Thinking back to the Northampton game (in the Champions Cup), I thought he’d a fantastic game there and when he came on against England, the same thing.

‘There are (three), you look at Ciarán Frawley as well, and Ireland are in a very comfortable position in that position and the future looks bright.’

Ireland’s victory against Scotland leaves Easterby’s team in a strong position ahead of an away trip to win-less Wales on February 22nd, and fans will have to wait to see if Prendergast gets the nod at outhalf for a third Six Nations game in a row, or if Crowley gets the opportunity to show what he can do. Easterby has praised Crowley for his attitude, despite not getting the starts that he wants.

‘Jack's clearly disappointed (not to start against Scotland) but he's an unbelievable person, he's so supportive. His own disappointment doesn't allow that to reflect on how he trained, how he is around the camp and the way he is supporting Sam and the other players,’ Easterby said.

‘He's a great fella and we're fortunate to have those two. Jack started every game in the Six Nations last year.’