More listeners are tuning in for our popular Star Sport Podcast 

THIS week, The Southern Star’s weekly sports podcast marked its 200th episode.

The Star Sport Podcast, which launched in February 2019, covers all the major sports news and events, both locally and nationally, that have a West Cork angle.

Listenership and viewership of the podcast, which is released weekly on YouTube and across all the major podcast platforms, has maintained steady growth since its launch.

‘In the last six months we’ve seen an increase of over 20 percent in the number of people tuning into the podcast weekly,’ The Southern Star’s digital manager and podcast co-host Jack McCarron said.

‘We’re now welcoming an average of over 1,300 people to every show which just highlights the appetite there is amongst West Cork sports fans for high quality multi-platform content.’

McCarron hosts the podcast with Star Sport editor Kieran McCarthy and it is produced by Dylan Mangan. In recent months Matthew Hurley has also served as the podcast's co-host and reporter. In recent weeks the popular podcast has been nominated in the ‘Best Use of Digital’ category at the upcoming National Lottery Local Ireland Media Awards.

It is sponsored by Access Credit Union and is a must-listen for local sports fans as it highlights what makes West Cork sport so special.

‘We take huge pride in telling great West Cork stories on the podcast and we also love being able to share the tales of our inspirational athletes to the widest possible audience,’ Star Sport editor Kieran McCarthy said.

Guests to have featured on the podcast to date include Olympic gold medallists Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy, the Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy and Irish soccer international Conor Hourihane.

The special 200th episode, features an in-depth interview with 2010 All-Ireland winning captain Graham Canty.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search for The Southern Star on YouTube.