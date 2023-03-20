Moffett wins back-to-back West Cork Rally crowns

BY MARTIN WALSH

MONAGHAN'S Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) secured back-to-back victories in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally after they withstood a terrific challenge from the Citroen C3 of Swords driver Robert Barrable and his Omagh co-driver Gordon Noble, who finished just 8.9 seconds behind.

Welsh crew Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5), who were second overnight, had to be content with third - 42.7 seconds further adrift.

Moffett began Sunday's six stages with an 18.6 seconds advantage over Evans.

In very wet conditions, it was Barrable - fourth overnight - that set the West Cork roads alight with a stunning performance that saw him win all three stages of the opening loop to move into second - 10.8s behind the leaders.

Moffett was quickest on S.S. 12, but only by a fraction of a second and when Barrable produced another fine performance, on this occasion, on the penultimate stage, there was just 6.5s between the pair as they headed to the final stage – a repeat of Ardfield.

Keeping his composure Moffett was able to repel his rival, winning the stage and more importantly, the rally,

Both Barrable and Evans contributed greatly to a hotly contested rally as Moffett took the spoils to move into a slight lead in the Irish Tarmac Championship.

Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi) couldn’t match his rivals and finished fourth ahead of Belfast’s Jonny Greer and Monaghan’s Sam Moffett.

Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Ford Fiesta R5) was the top local driver, he took seventh and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) was tenth.

Another local driver Darragh O’Donovan (Hinda Civic) took a commanding victory in the Junior event.

Read this Thursday’s Southern Start for an in-depth report of the rally.