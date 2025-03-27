Mighty Meabh scores last-gasp winning point for Skibbereen Community School in All-Ireland final

Skibbereen Community School 2-10

Loreto College Cavan 3-6

DAMIEN DONOHOE REPORTS

WITH seconds to go in this brilliant Lidl All-Ireland Senior A Post-Primary Schools final, it looked certain that extra-time would be needed to separate the sides at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

Meabh Collins had other ideas, however, as she landed a famous winning point for Skibbereen Community School.

With that, the silverware was back in Cork for the first time since 2022, when St Mary’s High School from Midleton were victorious.

The Munster champions, playing with the wind in the opening half, led by seven points at the break. Eabha O’Donovan opened the scoring for the Cork side two minutes into the game with a free. Loreto worked their way into the lead, with Kate Fegan instrumental, as Katie O’Meara sent over a free and Ruby Gilmartin raised a second white flag.

Skibbereen took advantage of some wasteful Loreto play, with O’Donovan sending over two points and Collins pointing to gain a two-point lead. Cavan senior Ellie Brady replied with a point at the other end but quick hands by Kate Carey and O’Donovan set up Hannah Sheehy, who restored Skibbereen’s two point lead with 14 minutes played.

Loreto once again edge into the lead, with a little bit of luck, as Katie O’Meara’s shot from distance dropped just under the crossbar, catching out the Skibbereen keeper.

But the would-be winners bounced right back with a pointed free from O’Donovan and a goal by Meabh Collins, after Carey intercepted a Loreto kick-out.

With two minutes to go to the break, Collins extended the Skibbereen lead with a point. In the last attack of the half, the Cork side were given their share of the luck when Hannah Sheehy’s point effort dropped into the net leaving her side seven ahead at the break, 2-7 to 1-3.

Brady wasted no time after the restart with a point from the throw-in but Carey cancelled that out two minutes later. Loreto, now with the wind at their backs, took control with an O’Meara pointed free. Pressing up on the Skibbereen kick-out, Kate Fegan intercepted and Kayla Bartley finished to the net, leaving just three between the sides.

With 11 minutes played in the second half, an O’Meara free narrowed the gap but Skibbereen kept plugging away and Carey sent over her second point. Loreto again pressed up on the kick-out and this time Brady made the interception and O’Meara levelled the side with a palmed goal with seven minutes to go.

Skibbereen retreated to form a blanket defence as Loreto went in search of the winner in the dying minutes. With less than a minute to go a brilliant counter-attacking move from Skibbereen side ended in the hands of Collins and she calmly split the posts for the winner.

Scorers - Loreto, Cavan: K O’Meara 2-3, K Bartley 1-0, E Brady 0-2, R Gilmartin 0-1. Skibbereen CS: M Collins 1-3, H Sheehy 1-1, E O’Donovan 0-4 (2f), K Carey 0-2.

Loreto College Cavan: A. McDermott; K. Cahill, D. McGovern, N. Smith; A. Kennedy, C. Crowe, K. McSeain; E. Brady, L. Miney; R. Gilmartin, S. Clarke, K. Bartley; K. McGahern, K. O'Meara, K. Fegan. Subs: A Galligan for N Smith (34), C Clarke for D McGovern (44).

Skibbereen Community School: T. O'Regan; M. O'Sullivan, A. Tobin, A. McCarthy; E. Connolly, E. Keating, L. Carey; A. O'Driscoll, K. McCarthy; M. Collins, B. Sheehy, H. Sheehy; E. O'Donovan, K. Carey, C. O'Regan. Subs: M O’Shea for B Sheehy(41), S Carey for H Sheehy (61).

Referee: Sinéad McHugh (Donegal).