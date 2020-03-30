Michelle Dullea's THREE home exercises to keep you active

Cork ladies’ football strength and conditioning coach Michelle Dullea from Ahiohill explains three exercises that can be performed at home to keep you fit and active
PRESS UPS
Main muscles: Pectorals (chest), deltoids (shoulders) and triceps.
How to:
- Start in a tall plank position, hands slightly wider than shoulder width apart.
- Keep elbows tucked in close to the body.
- Lower down until your chest almost touches the ground and then push back up to the start position.
Modify: Perform press ups against a counter top; perform on knees with legs crossed.
Progress: Count three seconds when lowering, hold for one second at the bottom, then push back up fast.
SQUATS
Main muscles: Quads, glutes, hamstrings (legs).
How to:
- Feet approximately hip width apart.
- Feet pointed at 11 and 1 (slightly turned out).
- Keep the chest up.
- Move the hips back first like you are going to sit down
- Go to parallel of 90 degrees and stand back up into the start position.
Modify: Use a chair and sit down to the chair and back up to limit the range of motion
Progress: You can add weight (dumbbell or kettlebell); add a wall squat hold (perform 20 squats and then sit against the wall in a squat position for 45 to 60 seconds)
PLANK
Main muscles: Abs and back (core).
How to:
- Start in a press-up position.
- Go down on to your elbows which are under your shoulders.
- Hold that position keeping the back straight and hips down.
Modify: Widen your feet stance; hold for ten seconds and try to build up the time.
Progress: Hold for 30 to 40 seconds; progress to plank up-downs where you go from the plank to a press-up position.
