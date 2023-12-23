Michelle Dullea plays key role in Glanmire’s final success

AHIOHILL’S Michelle Dullea scored 0-3 as Glanmire were crowned LGFA All-Ireland intermediate club championship winners on Saturday.

The former West Cork ladies footballer has made a huge impact in her first season with Glanmire and played a central role in their 5-8 to 1-6 victory over Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in the final at Croke Park.

It was Dullea who set up hat-trick hero Orlaith Roche for her first goal after 90 seconds, and she also chipped in with two points before half-time as Glanmire built a 2-7 to 1-2 interval lead.

The former Keelnameela footballer certainly made her presence felt in the Glanmire attack this season, and her success sees another All-Ireland medal head to West Cork along with the victory of O’Donovan Rossa last weekend, too.