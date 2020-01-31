Michael Hurley to start for Cork off the back of his super-sub showing against Offaly

MICHAEL Hurley has been rewarded for his second-half super-sub display against Offaly last weekend.

The Castlehaven forward kicked five points after coming on as a half-time sub in Cork’s Division 3 opener, and off the back of that impressive showing he has earned a spot in the starting team for this Sunday’s trip to Carrick-on-Shannon to take on Leitrim.

There are two more changes as both John O’Rourke and Tadhg Corkery come into the team, while Thomas Clancy is named at full back.

Cork team v Leitrim: Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); Sean Powter (Douglas), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty); Kevin Crowley (Millstreet); Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Brian Hartnett (Douglas); John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Sean White (Clonakilty), Ruairí Deane (Bantry); Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), Ciarán Sheehan (Éire Óg), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: Joe Creedon (Iveleary), Aidan Browne (Newmarket), Peter Murphy (Bandon), Tomás Clancy (Fermoy), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Ryan Harkin (Mallow), Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh), Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers),Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers), Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).