Melissa Duggan shortlisted for 2024 TG4 All-Star Award

DOHENYS defender Melissa Duggan is one of four Cork players shortlisted for coveted 2024 TG4 All-Star Awards.

The Dunmanway footballer, along with midfielder and captain Máire O’Callaghan, and forwards Emma Cleary and Katie Quirke are on the 45-player long list.

All-Ireland senior champions Kerry lead the way on the list of nominations, with 15 players in the running for the prestigious individual gongs. Runners-up Galway have nine players nominated, Lidl National League Division 1 Champions Armagh are next in line with eight, Dublin have five players nominated, Cork have four, while players from Meath, Kildare, Tipperary and Waterford have also been included in the list compiled by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All-Star committee.

On the 2024 TG4 All-Star team, one goalkeeper will be chosen from the shortlist of three, with three players selected from each of the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines for inclusion, along with two midfielders from the six nominated.

The 2024 TG4 All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 16.

The 2024 TG4 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award winners will also be revealed on the night, while the 2024 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame will be acknowledged.

2024 TG4 All-Star nominees:

Goalkeeper: Anna Carr (Armagh), Dearbhla Gower (Galway), Ciara Butler (Kerry).

Full Back Line: Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Clodagh McCambridge (Armagh), Melissa Duggan (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Kate Geraghty (Galway), Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Galway), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Eilís Lynch (Kerry), Ciara Murphy (Kerry).

Half Back Line: Lauren McConville (Armagh), Cait Towe (Armagh), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Aoife Ní Cheallaigh (Galway), Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Dillane (Kerry), Deirdre Kearney (Kerry), Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Emma Murray (Waterford).

Midfield: Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Máire O’Callaghan (Cork), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Ailbhe Davoren (Galway) Anna Galvin (Kerry), Mary O’Connell (Kerry).

Half Forward Line: Blaithín Mackin (Armagh), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Emma Cleary (Cork), Caoimhe O’Connor (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Louise Ward (Galway), Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Kerry), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry).

Full Forward Line: Katie Quirke (Cork), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Róisín Leonard (Galway), Emma Dineen (Kerry), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry), Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), Róisín Byrne (Kildare), Emma Duggan (Meath), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary).