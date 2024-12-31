Meet the West Cork LGFA team of the year

GER McCARTHY selects his 2024 West Cork LGFA Team of the Year following another superb season for senior, intermediate and junior clubs across the region

***

THE following are the 20 players selected on my West Cork LGFA Team of the Year.

Players were chosen from the region’s clubs – including Beara who compete in both West Cork LGFA adult and underage competitions – that took part in this year’s county senior, intermediate, junior A, B, C, D championships.

Criteria for selection was based on a player’s consistency, the number of times they were highlighted for individual displays and impact on their respective team.

Such is the depth of talent currently playing in West Cork that I could easily have produced a panel of 50. The onerous task of whittling the final panel down to 20 has been completed.

In all, six grades, 20 players from 12 clubs – eight senior, six intermediate, two junior A, two junior B, junior C and junior D (one each) – are represented in the following list:

Siobhán Callanan (Clonakilty) – The West Cork club’s standout player of the 2024 campaign, Callanan was a colossus in her side’s full-back line. Callanan’s ability to win possession, tackle ferociously and deliver quality ball were the hallmarks of a terrific season as Clon won county senior B honours.

Sinéad O’Donovan (Clonakilty) – Part of a talented Clonakilty forward line, O’Donovan’s scoring bursts played a crucial role in her club’s senior B county final success. Scoring 2-2 against Éire Óg, 2-0 against Kinsale, 0-4 against Bride Rovers, 1-2 against Aghada, and 1-3 in the county decider against Kinsale, O’Donovan proved a lethal full-forward.

Niamh Kennedy (Clonakilty) – One of Clonakilty’s unsung heroes, Kennedy’s player-marking abilities and tenacious tackling helped her club achieve senior B county final success. A dual player, Kennedy kept some of Cork’s most renowned forwards under wraps during 2024.

Ellie McCarthy (Castlehaven) – A regular on the Castlehaven scoresheet throughout the year, McCarthy’s consistent efforts in front of goal marked the forward out as one to watch for the coming year. 0-9 against Kinsale, 0-5 against St Val’s, 0-3 against Glanmire and 2-2 against Fermoy underlined McCarthy’s scoring prowess going up against experienced defences.

Shelley Daly (Castlehaven) – Playing alongside Alice O’Driscoll, Daly enjoyed a productive year in midfield for the West Cork club. Her ability to get up and down the pitch allied with her passing skills made Daly a vital cog in the Union Hall and Castletownshend club’s set-up.

Emma O’Brien (Kinsale) – O’Brien was full-back in a Kinsale team that turned their season around and finished runners-up in the senior B county championship. A tough-tackling defender, she stood out in the county final defeat to Clonakilty. O’Brien has become an integral part of Kinsale’s defence.

Caoimhe Horgan (Kinsale) – Horgan is one the best forwards to emerge from the Kinsale club since team mate and former inter-county star Orla Finn first arrived on the scene. Horgan’s personal haul of 2-4 in the senior B county semi-final win over Mourneabbey was a highlight.

Allie Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa) – Few defenders have enjoyed as consistent a year as the O’Donovan Rossa rising star. The young corner-back improved with each outing and played a vital role in shutting down some of the county and province’s most potent attacks. Cork minor Tobin looks set for a bright future.

Laura O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa) – O’Mahony enjoyed her most consistent year in an O’Donovan Rossa jersey. Her performance in the Munster final win over St Ailbe’s (Limerick) was a highlight. Backed by a talented defence, the Cork senior was able to get forward and support an equally talented Skibbereen attack.

Éabha O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa) – O’Donovan Rossa’s leading scorer and free-taker built on her 2023 campaign with an equally impressive showing over the past twelve 12. Playing alongside Fionnuala O’Driscoll, Kate O’Donovan, Malliadh O’Neill, Jessica Beechinor and Fiona Leonard has made O’Donovan a better forward.

Fionnuala O’Driscoll (O'Donovan Rossa) – Enjoyed a consistent year leading the Rossa forward line and culminating in a superb individual display against Kerry champions Scartaglin; O'Driscoll contributed 1-3 in that Munster IFC semi-final clash, including the winning point. The versatile forward repeated the feat against Limerick St Ailbe's in the Munster decider.

Ella Hayes (O’Donovan Rossa) – The 17-year-old goalkeeper took her chance when offered an opportunity to show what she could do at adult level earlier this year. Hayes’ Cork LGFA U17 experiences were put to good use as the young netminder helped O’Donovan Rossa claim county and Munster honours.

Kellianne French (Rosscarbery) – Rosscarbery were the surprise packets of 2024. A mixture of experience and youth saw Ross reach the intermediate county semi-finals, thanks in part to French’s scoring prowess. The Ross forward’s ability to pick off scores was as impressive as her link-up play. Another West Cork player to watch this coming year.

Eve O’Dwyer (Valley Rovers) – Whilst the Kiely twin sisters, Daire and Eimear, remain integral parts of Valley’s set-up, this past year saw midfielder O’Dwyer make her mark. An all-action player, O’Dwyer’s ability to win primary possession alongside Caoimhe Craig helped Rovers defeat eventual champions O’Donovan Rossa in the group stage.

Margaret Collins (Dohenys) – The Dunmanway club finished runners-up to Midleton in this year’s junior A county decider. Half-back Collins was one of her team’s most consistent performers during that run. Led brilliantly by Cork senior Melissa Duggan, Dohenys’ back division was enhanced by Collins’ player-marking skills and ability to score.

Sarah Bishop (Bantry Blues) – A vibrant Bantry Blues team has emerged over the past two years highlighted by the consistent scoring of forward, Sarah Bishop. A regular on the Blues’ scoresheet, her ability to regularly raise green and white flags helped Bantry reach the junior A county semi-finals.

Eleanor Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) – Standout performer Keating’s ability to snuff out opposing attacks from her centre-back position was as impressive as her accurate delivery. Thanks to Keating's efforts, the Caheragh club enjoyed another terrific season before losing out to eventual champions Erin’s Own in the junior B county semi-finals.

Carina Crowley (Ibane Ladies) – A strong and determined midfielder, Crowley was an integral part of an Ibane Ladies side that missed out on qualification for a junior B county semi-final. An athlete with an ability to get up and down the pitch, Crowley is expected to improve further in 2025.

Clare O’Shea (Beara) – Centre-back O’Shea played a pivotal role in an encouraging year for Beara at the junior C grade. A leader both on and off the pitch, the former Cork defender’s ability to inspire and bring the best out of her younger team-mates was as important as her trademark bursts from defence.

Leah Carey (Ilen Rovers) – Carey’s never-say-die attitude, positional sense and ability to turn over possession was consistent throughout the season. She shone for an Ilen Rovers side that finished runners-up to Bandon in the junior D county championship, and for her school, Skibbereen Community School, and the Cork LGFA minors.