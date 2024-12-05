Cork Footballers start 2025 league campaign at home to Meath

JOHN CLEARY'S Cork footballers will face Meath in their first Allianz National Football League Division 2 game of 2025.

The Rebels have finished fourth in their last two seasons in the second division and will hope to have a better start to the campaign this time around.

Their last win on matchday one of the league was in 2020 (against Offaly in Division 3).

Cork will have four home games in 2025, against Meath, Westmeath, Roscommon and Louth, all in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Three away games are on the horizon against Ulster sides Down, Monaghan and Cavan, in Pairc Esler in Newry, St Tiernachs Park in Clones and Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan respectively.

Check out Cork's Allianz National Football League Division 2 2025 fixtures here:

Meath (H), Saturday 25th January at 5pm

Down (A), Sunday 2nd February at 1pm

Westmeath (H), Saturday 15th February at 5pm

Monaghan (A), Sunday 23rd February at 1.30pm

Roscommon (H), Saturday 1st March at 7pm

Louth (H), Sunday 16th March at 2pm

Cavan (A), Sunday 23rd March at 1.30pm