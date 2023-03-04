McElhinney through to European Indoor 3000m final

GLENGARRIFF athlete Darragh McElhinney is through to the final of the men's 3000m at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

The West Cork man did no more than was required with a composed fourth place finish in the men’s 3000m heat, which saw him progress to Sunday afternoon’s medal decider (5pm, Irish time).

McElhinney raced patiently throughout, utilising his finishing kick to cross in a time of 7.51.11.