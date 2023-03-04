Sport

McElhinney through to European Indoor 3000m final

March 4th, 2023 9:49 AM

By Southern Star Team

Darragh McElhinney will race in the 3000m final on Sunday.

Share this article

GLENGARRIFF athlete Darragh McElhinney is through to the final of the men's 3000m at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

The West Cork man did no more than was required with a composed fourth place finish in the men’s 3000m heat, which saw him progress to Sunday afternoon’s medal decider (5pm, Irish time).

McElhinney raced patiently throughout, utilising his finishing kick to cross in a time of 7.51.11.

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.