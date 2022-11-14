McCarthy points Owen Gaels to U19 Hurling Championship West 1 glory

Owen Gaels 2-11

Newcestown 2-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

OWEN Gaels edged Newcestown to capture the 2022 Cork U19 Hurling Championship West 1 title following a cracking final in Newcestown.

The St Oliver Plunkett’s and Ballinascarthy amalgamation overturned a four-point interval deficit, made better use of a strong wind and proved more accurate in front of goal to capture the title.

A full-blooded encounter was delicately poised 1-8 to 1-5 in Newcestown’s favour early in the second period. That’s when Ciarán Hurley made an immediate impact having been sprung from the bench.

The Owen Gaels substitute walloped a long-range free towards goal and the sliotar nestled in the back of the net. Hurley added another point from a wind-assisted free inside his own half shortly after. Suddenly, from being three down, the Gaels were a point to the good.

Gaels’ Darragh McCarthy had an excellent game and landed a free prior to Hurley drawing admiration from the large attendance with another superb long-range free to make it 2-8 to 1-8.

As for Newcestown, the home team fought valiantly right up until the final whistle. The losers efforts were epitomised by Richard O’Sullivan raising a green flag via yet another free to make it 2-9 apiece with a minute to go.

Owen Gaels were not to be denied however, Darragh McCarthy scoring a superb point from the ensuing puckout and making sure of the win with a converted 65 deep into injury-time. Newcestown would live to rue 14 wides, ten in the first half alone, that could have killed off the game before the final quarter. Instead, Owen Gaels’ battling qualities, skilful first touches and Darragh McCarthy’s accuracy sent them into the county championship as West Cork’s U19 representatives.

A torrential downpour shortly before throw-in didn’t deter Newcestown from dominating the opening quarter. Despite missing six scorable chances, Newcestown’s terrific pitch and a strong wind permitted the home team to build a 0-4 to 0-1 first-quarter lead. Niall Kelly, Ciarán O’Donovan (two frees) and Richard O’Sullivan were on target with Darragh McCarthy replying for Owen Gaels.

Dominating possession and territory, a wasteful Newcestown’s lead was down to 0-7 to 1-2 following Brian Carmody’s superbly-taken goal. Creditably, Ciarán O’Donovan found the net in first half injury-time to push Newcestown five points ahead at the break.

Owen Gaels made better use of a strong wind in the third quarter. Darragh McCarthy’s accuracy and a couple of important Fionn Murphy saves saw the eventual winners trail 1-8 to 1-5 after 42 minutes.

Cue Ciarán Hurley’s arrival off the bench and immediate contribution of 1-2. Hurley’s impact coupled with Darragh McCarthy’s punishing frees and 65s meant Richard O’Sullivan’s late goal wasn’t enough to prevent Owen Gaels from deservedly claiming the U19 hurling championship (West) title.

Scorers - Owen Gaels: Darragh McCarthy 0-8 (4f, 2 65s); Ciarán Hurley 1-2 (1-2f), Brian Carmody 1-0; Timmy Cullinane 0-1. Newcestown: Ciarán O’Donovan 1-4 (1-4f); Richard O’Sullivan 1-2 (1-1f); Niall Kelly 0-2; Joe Kenneally 0-1.

Owen Gaels: Fionn Murphy; Cormac Hall, James O’Brien, Joe Bailey; Eoin O’Driscoll, Oisin O’Sullivan, Tadgh O’Neill; Aaron Ryan, Colm O’Brien; Donal O’Driscoll, Sean Crowley, Killian Twohig; Darragh McCarthy, Brian Carmody, Timmy Cullinane. Subs: Dan Twomey for K Twohig (35), Ciarán Hurley for S Crowley (42).

Newcestown: Ronan McSweeney; Conor O’Sullivan, Eoin Calnan, Tomás Kiely; Robin Sweeney, Cormac O’Sullivan, James Burrows; Joe Kenneally, Niall Kelly; Darragh McSweeney, Richard O’Sullivan, Eoin McSweeney; Oisin O’Sullivan, Ciarán O’Donovan, David Barry. Subs: Fiachra O’Donnacha for C O’Sullivan (35), Ciarán O’Sullivan for O O’Driscoll (55).

Referee: Joe Crowley (Randal Óg).