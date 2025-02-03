Mattias sets new record at Irish indoor championships

MATTIAS Cogan of Skibbereen Rowing Club was the talk of the Irish Indoor Rowing Championship after his record-setting form at the University of Limerick.

The young Skibbereen rower (17) smashed the national record in the men’s junior 18 event, setting a new time of 6:03.5 in what was the performance of these championships; Mattias had almost 12 seconds to spare over the rower in second place.

There was success too for Kilmacabea Rowing Club’s Lucy O’Brien in the W55-59 category as she set national records in the 500m (1:44.3), 1000m (3:51.3) and 2000m (8:05.7) distances.