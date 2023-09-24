Mark Collins pulls the strings in Skibb win

DUNMANWAY TOWN 0

SKIBBEREEN 3

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

SKIBBEREEN got off the mark in this season’s PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division following victory away to Dunmanway Town at the Meadows, Kilbarry.

The Baltimore Road club registered their first league win at the third attempt and were full value for it. Mark Collins scored one and created another before an own goal sealed Skibb’s victory.

As for Dunmanway, a youthful line-up produced plenty of decent approach work but not enough clinical finishing. A saved penalty when 2-0 down ended any lingering hopes of a second-half comeback.

Neither side was at full strength ahead of kick-off. Dunmanway were coming off a 3-0 victory over Lyre Rovers while Skibb were looking to build on a positive performance in losing 4-3 to champions Drinagh Rangers.

The visitors had the first sight of goal with Cian Coughlan springing Town’s offside trap only to be denied by goalkeeper Killian Vassallo. Coughlan fired narrowly wide soon after as Skibbereen settled to their task. Despite ample possession, Dunmanway failed to adequately threaten Conor Hourihane’s goal until David Ring sent a first-time effort wide.

An opening goal looked likely and duly arrived when Mark Collins found the bottom corner from a 20-yard Skibbereen free-kick after 16 minutes.

The visitors just about deserved their lead and defended it competently thanks to John Paul Reen and James Reen’s experience. Eoin Buckley brought the best out of Conor Hourihane via a dipping effort after 30 minutes. It was a rare Dunmanway opportunity however, in a half Town failed to threaten on enough occasions.

Skibbereen went within inches of doubling their advantage when Carl McPherson dribbled to the edge of the penalty area and fizzed a shot over the crossbar. Failing to heed that warning, Dunmanway fell 2-0 behind seven minutes before the interval. Mark Collins’ incisive run and low cross was deflected into the net by Cian Coughlan following an attempted Dunmanway clearance.

Town laid siege on Skibb’s goal for the remainder of the half but the Baltimore Road club held out and led 2-0 at the break.

Pressing higher immediately after the restart, the home team forced Skibbereen to defend their 18-yard box for long spells. Town’s urgency made for an increased tempo and Skibb were thankful for another Conor Hourihane save after 52 minutes.

An effective offside trap coupled with Carl McPherson and Jack O’Brien’s midfield promptings meant Skibbereen retained their two-goal advantage heading into the final half hour. Mark Collins shot wide and Lido Camoes Lopes Muculo warmed Hourihane’s gloves at the other end prior to Dunmanway being offered a lifeline.

The award of a penalty kick presented David Ring with an opportunity to halve the deficit after 57 minutes. Conor Hourihane was equal to Ring’s well-struck spot-kick, diving to his right and maintaining the visitors’ two-goal lead.

Things got even worse for Dunmanway when Ray Jennings’ sliding attempt to prevent Mark Collins from racing through deflected the ball over a stranded Killian Vassallo to make it 3-0.

Only the width of a crossbar prevented Collins from adding a fourth via a free-kick but Skibbereen ran out deserving winners to ignite their Premier Division campaign.

Dunmanway Town: Killian Vassallo, Ian Bryan, Ray Jennings, Cian Collins, Aidan O’Donovan (captain), Nathan Mawe O’Donovan, William Hennigan, Oran McCarthy, Eoin Buckley, Gavin Dullea, David Ring.

Subs: Evan Maguire, Fionn Kearney, Mike Kelly, Lido Camoes Lopes Muculo

Skibbereen: Conor Hourihane, Jason O’Donovan, James O’Neill, John Paul Reen, James Reen, Daniel O’Shea, Jack O’Brien, Craig Williams, Carl McPherson (captain), Mark Collins, Cian Coughlan.

Subs: Niall O’Regan, James O’Neill.

Referee: Richie Collins.